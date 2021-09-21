US to announce 'additional commitments' on Covid Wednesday: Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States will announce "additional commitments" on fighting Covid-19 when the White House hosts a summit on the pandemic on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said Tuesday

United Nations, United States, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The United States will announce "additional commitments" on fighting Covid-19 when the White House hosts a summit on the pandemic on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

Biden said the commitments would be announced "as we seek to advance the fight against Covid-19 and hold ourselves accountable around specific targets on three key challenges -- saving lives now, vaccinating the world, and building back better."