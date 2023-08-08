US to Announce Additional Military Assistance for Ukraine This Week - State Dept.

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 11:18 PM

The Biden administration is planning to announce another package of military aid for Ukraine later this week, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The Biden administration is planning to announce another package of military aid for Ukraine later this week, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"We continue to supply Ukraine with artillery, with a whole host of weapons. We have other announcements coming later this week about additional systems that we plan to provide Ukraine (with)," Miller said during a press briefing.

