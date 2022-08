US to Announce Additional Security Assistance to Ukraine in Coming Days - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is going to announce additional security assistance to Ukraine in the coming days, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The United States is going to announce additional security assistance to Ukraine in the coming days, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"There will be announcements of future security assistance in coming days," Kirby told reporters.