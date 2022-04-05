UrduPoint.com

US To Announce Additional Sweeping Sanctions Against Russia On Wednesday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 10:19 PM

US to Announce Additional Sweeping Sanctions Against Russia on Wednesday - Reports

The United States will announce additional sanctions against Russia in coordination with other G7 countries and the European Union, Reuters reported citing sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United States will announce additional sanctions against Russia in coordination with other G7 countries and the European Union, Reuters reported citing sources.

The sanctions will include a ban on all new investments in Russia and additional restrictive measures on financial institutions and state-owned enterprises in Russia.

