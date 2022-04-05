US to Announce Additional Weapons for Ukraine in Coming Days - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United States will make further announcements of additional military assistance for Ukraine in the coming days, with security aid packages arriving in the country every single day, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"Materials are arriving (in Ukraine) every single day, including today from the United States and our allies and partners, and we will have further announcements of additional military assistance in the coming days," Sullivan said during a press briefing.