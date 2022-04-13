UrduPoint.com

US To Announce Another $750Mln In Military Aid For Ukraine As Soon As Wednesday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Biden administration will announce an additional $750 million in security assistance for Ukraine as soon as Wednesday, Reuters reported citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The Biden administration is currently determining what mix of military equipment to send to Ukraine, the report said on Tuesday.

