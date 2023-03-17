US to Announce Another Drawdown of Military Aid for Ukraine 'Very Soon' - Kirby

The United States will announce "very soon" another drawdown of military assistance for Ukraine, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The United States will announce "very soon" another drawdown of military assistance for Ukraine, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I think you're gonna see us with another PA (presidential drawdown authority for Ukraine) announcement here very, very soon," Kirby said during a press briefing.