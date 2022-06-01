UrduPoint.com

US To Announce Extra Steps To Bolster Ukraine's Defense In 'Coming Days' - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 12:47 AM

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State Dept.

The United States will announce additional steps in the coming days to bolster Ukraine's defense security needs, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The United States will announce additional steps in the coming days to bolster Ukraine's defense security needs, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We must also continue to bolster Ukraine's ability to defend itself in the face of the Kremlin's brutality, and we will have more on all of that in the coming days," Price told a press briefing.

More Stories From World

