US to Announce Improved Access for Asylum-Seekers, Refugees, Migrants - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) US authorities will announce improved access for asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants legally coming to the country, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will announce improved access to lawful pathways to the US for asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants," the official told reporters

The announcement is expected as early as Thursday and will take effect when the immigration measure known as Title 42 expires in May.

The United States will also announce efforts to increase border security and cooperation in South and Central America, the official said.

He underscored that addressing the challenges of irregular migration, providing protection for the refugees and asylum seekers, and offering legal lawful migration pathways are key priorities for the US Administration.

The Biden administration has recently rolled out new measures designed to help deter high migration levels on the border.

Biden's plan includes admitting up to 30,000 migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Cuba each month; admitting up to 20,000 migrant refugees from other countries in Latina America and the Caribbean; providing nearly $23 million to Mexico and countries in Central America to help manage migration in the region; increasing funding to US border cities impacted by the border crisis; and surging immigration judges to the US southern border to help process migrants.