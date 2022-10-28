US to Announce New $275Mln Ukraine Security Package on Friday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The United States will announce later this week a new $275 million security assistance package for Ukraine, the Associated Press reported citing US officials.

The package does not include any major new weapons, but will include ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, among other equipment, the report said on Thursday.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Sputnik for comment on the matter.