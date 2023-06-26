Open Menu

US To Announce New $500Mln Ukraine Aid Package This Week - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 11:32 PM

The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine this week worth $500 million, a US official told Sputnik on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine this week worth $500 million, a US official told Sputnik on Monday.

"I can confirm that a new Ukraine aid package is expected to be announced this week, with an expected value of up to $500 million," the US official said.

The package, according to media reports, is expected to include 30 Bradley fighting vehicles and 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers.

