US to Announce New $500Mln Ukraine Aid Package This Week - Official

The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine this week worth $500 million, a US official told Sputnik on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023)

"I can confirm that a new Ukraine aid package is expected to be announced this week, with an expected value of up to $500 million," the US official said.

The package, according to media reports, is expected to include 30 Bradley fighting vehicles and 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers.