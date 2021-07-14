US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks Later This Week - Sullivan

(@FahadShabbir)

The Biden administration will announce new action to combat ransomware attacks later this week followed by additional measures to increase cyber resilience, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Biden administration will announce new action to combat ransomware attacks later this week followed by additional measures to increase cyber resilience, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"Later this week we will be announcing new actions on ransomware followed next week by further announcements on steps we are taking to improve our cyber resilience here in the United States," Sullivan said during a conference organized by the National Security Committee on Artificial Intelligence.