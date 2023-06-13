UrduPoint.com

US To Announce New Aid Package For Ukraine 'Very, Very Soon' - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US to Announce New Aid Package for Ukraine 'Very, Very Soon' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The United States will announce another security assistance package for Ukraine very soon, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"I think very, very soon you're gonna see some additional drawdown packages coming from the United States," Kirby said.

The new aid package will continue to include the equipment Ukraine needs at this particular moment, according to Kirby.

Last week, the United States announced a $2.1 billion military aid package for Ukraine that includes munitions for Patriot air defense systems, HAWK air defense systems and missiles, Puma drones and laser-guided rocket system munitions.

However, these weapons are being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), procures the equipment from the defense industry or partners instead of drawing from Pentagon stocks.

On June 4, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the South Donetsk direction and failed to achieve their goals, the Russian Defense Ministry said. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that the Ukrainian offensive in the special military operation zone had started as Kiev was using its strategic reserves.

