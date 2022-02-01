UrduPoint.com

US To Announce New Ambassador To Ukraine 'Shortly' - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 03:10 AM

US to Announce New Ambassador to Ukraine 'Shortly' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Biden administration will announce the nomination of next US ambassador to Ukraine in the very near future, US Stata Department spokesperson New price said.

Earlier on Monday, administration sources told CNN that President Joe Biden has chosen current US Ambassador to Slovakia, Bridget Brink, to be the country's new ambassador to Ukraine. Biden has not yet nominated Brink given that the administration is waiting on the formal approval from the Ukrainian government.

"I am not in the position to confirm that. As you know, the nominations are emanated from the White house, but the Secretary (of State Anthony Blinken) was asked about it when he was in Kiev the other day and he noted that we expect the nomination to be forthcoming shortly," Price told reporters during a press briefing on Monday.

The position of US ambassador to Ukraine has been vacant since the departure of the previous envoy, Marie Yovanovitch, in May of 2019.

Yovanovitch was removed from her post by former President Donald Trump. The dismissal came at a time when Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was investigating the then-Democratic presidential candidate Biden and his son Hunter Biden over their alleged corrupt practices in Ukraine during the Obama administration.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Ukraine Trump Kiev Price Slovakia May 2019 Post From Government

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

3 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

3 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

3 hours ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

3 hours ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

3 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>