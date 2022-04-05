US to Announce New Anti-Russian Economic Pressure Elements This Week - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Biden administration will announce new economic measures against Russia this week in response to its special military operation in Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"You can expect further sanctions announcements (against Russia) this week and we are coordinating with our allies and partners on what the exact parameters of that will be but yes, this week we will have additional economic pressure elements to announce," Sullivan said during a press briefing