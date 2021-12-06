US to Announce New International Sanctions This Week - Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) This week, the US Treasury Department will introduce new international sanctions for the activities that lead to disruption of democratic institutions, including corruption and human rights violations, a senior administration official said on Monday.

"Over the course of the week, Treasury will take a series of actions against the individuals who engaged in malign activities that undermine democracy and democratic institutions around the world, including corruption, repression, organized crime and human rights abuses," the official said commenting on the release of the first US anti-corruption strategy.

The concrete list of individuals who will be sanctioned has not been announced.

Adoption of new measures as well as the release of the strategy coincide with the Summit for Democracy that will be hosted by US President Joe Biden on December 9 - 10. The summit will bring together government officials, civil society and private sector from more than 110 countries to discover the prospects for democratic renewal and measures to be undertaken against autocratic upsurge.