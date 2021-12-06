UrduPoint.com

US To Announce New International Sanctions This Week - Administration

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

US to Announce New International Sanctions This Week - Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) This week, the US Treasury Department will introduce new international sanctions for the activities that lead to disruption of democratic institutions, including corruption and human rights violations, a senior administration official said on Monday.

"Over the course of the week, Treasury will take a series of actions against the individuals who engaged in malign activities that undermine democracy and democratic institutions around the world, including corruption, repression, organized crime and human rights abuses," the official said commenting on the release of the first US anti-corruption strategy.

The concrete list of individuals who will be sanctioned has not been announced.

Adoption of new measures as well as the release of the strategy coincide with the Summit for Democracy that will be hosted by US President Joe Biden on December 9 - 10. The summit will bring together government officials, civil society and private sector from more than 110 countries to discover the prospects for democratic renewal and measures to be undertaken against autocratic upsurge.

Related Topics

Corruption World Democracy Civil Society Lead December From Government

Recent Stories

Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden ..

Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden Jubilee at Israel Pavilion

5 minutes ago
 Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Ca ..

Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Cambodia

5 minutes ago
 Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities ..

Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities under 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Dr ..

5 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9 ..

Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9

12 minutes ago
 NAB plans to create public awareness against corru ..

NAB plans to create public awareness against corruption

12 minutes ago
 KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Pesha ..

KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Peshawar

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.