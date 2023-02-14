US To Announce New Military Aid For Ukraine, Anti-Russia Sanctions Within A Week - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 05:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The United States will announce a new military assistance package for Ukraine and additional sanctions against Russia within the next week, The Washington Post reported, citing officials.
The report on Monday said the United States is also working with Congress to approve another $10 billion in direct budget support for Ukraine.