US to Announce New Military Aid Packages for Ukraine 'Very Soon' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The United States will announce new military support packaged for Ukraine "very soon," National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"You are going to see continued packages coming from us very-very soon," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby also said that the United States has provided almost all military items that were requested by Ukraine.

"We have fulfilled nearly everything on that list," Kirby added.