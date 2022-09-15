UrduPoint.com

US To Announce New Military Package For Ukraine 'Very, Very Soon' - Kirby

Published September 15, 2022

US to Announce New Military Package for Ukraine 'Very, Very Soon' - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The United States will provide another package of security assistance to Ukraine "very, very soon" it will include advanced rocket systems, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told CNN on Thursday.

"I think you'll see that very very soon," Kirby said.

"I think you'll see that it's very consistent with the kinds of capabilities that we've provided to Ukraine in the past, in the recent past as they have fought in the Donbas and in the south - systems like the advanced rocket systems, howitzers and artillery systems that allow them to establish some range and some distance so that they can actually affect the Russians behind their own defensive lines.

And I think that you'll see that the package forthcoming will be consistent with those capabilities," he added.

The United States has committed $15.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021, including more than $14.5 billion since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in the country on February 24.

