US to Announce New Restrictions on Computing Tech Exports to China - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The United States is set to announce new restrictions on the export of US-made computing technologies to China amid scientific and strategic competition in that sector, the New York Times reported on Monday.

US media reported on the prospective measures last month, but the restrictions could be announced as soon as this week, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The measures would restrict the export of certain computing technologies to Chinese entities targeted by the United States, including equipment to make computer chips, the report said.

The restrictions are intended to impede China's capabilities in the computing sector, as well as related fields, including artificial intelligence and biosciences, the report also said.

China has used supercomputers to run surveillance systems and develop next-generation weapons for their military, the report added.

Tensions between China and the United States have risen in recent months following a contentious visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.