US To Announce New Russia-Related Sanctions In Coming Days - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The United States will announce new sanctions in response to the expansion of defense cooperation between Russia and Iran, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"In the coming days, we'll be announcing additional designations against those involved in the increased military trade between Russia and Iran," Kirby said.