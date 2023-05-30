UrduPoint.com

US To Announce New Russia-Related Sanctions On Wednesday - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 11:31 PM

The United States is going to announce new Russia-related sanctions on Wednesday in response to Iran's alleged drone supply to Moscow and purported Russian disinformation efforts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

"Tomorrow, we'll announce new actions that build on the export controls on the technology that's found in Iranian drones used to target Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure, to counter Russian misinformation and disinformation, to protect human rights defenders online," Blinken said during a press conference in Lulea, Sweden.

