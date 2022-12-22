UrduPoint.com

US To Announce New Sanctions Against Russia's Wagner Group In Coming Weeks - Kirby

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 10:18 PM

US to Announce New Sanctions Against Russia's Wagner Group in Coming Weeks - Kirby

The United States will impose new sanctions on Russian private military company Wagner Group in the coming weeks, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The United States will impose new sanctions on Russian private military company Wagner Group in the coming weeks, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday.

"In the coming weeks, we are going to announce further sanctions actions against Wagner and its support networks around the world," Kirby told a briefing.

