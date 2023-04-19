UrduPoint.com

US To Announce New Security Aid Package For Ukraine Later On Wednesday - White House

April 19, 2023

US to Announce New Security Aid Package for Ukraine Later on Wednesday - White House

The Biden administration will announce a new package of security assistance for Ukraine later on Wednesday, that will include additional HIMARS ammunition and artillery rounds, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Biden administration will announce a new package of security assistance for Ukraine later on Wednesday, that will include additional HIMARS ammunition and artillery rounds, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"Later today, the Biden-Harris administration will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine ...," Jean-Pierre said. "The package will include more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS rocket systems and anti-armor systems, as well as additional artillery rounds."

The announcement will come from the Departments of State and Defense while the new package will become the 36th presidential drawdown to support Ukraine, Jean-Pierre added.

More Stories From World

