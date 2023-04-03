US to Announce New Ukraine Security Assistance Package This Week - Kirby

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine sometime this week, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"You're going to see, I think, another one come this week," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"The next one's coming very, very soon."

The security assistance package will include items consistent with other packages announced in recent weeks, Kirby added.