UrduPoint.com

US To Announce New Ukraine Security Assistance Package This Week - Kirby

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 09:52 PM

US to Announce New Ukraine Security Assistance Package This Week - Kirby

The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine sometime this week, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine sometime this week, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"You're going to see, I think, another one come this week," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"The next one's coming very, very soon."

The security assistance package will include items consistent with other packages announced in recent weeks, Kirby added.

Related Topics

Ukraine United States

Recent Stories

Almost 200 Ukrainian Soldiers Graduate From Spain' ..

Almost 200 Ukrainian Soldiers Graduate From Spain's Infantry Academy - Defense M ..

7 minutes ago
 UN Learned 'With Concern' About Attack on Russian ..

UN Learned 'With Concern' About Attack on Russian Reporter Tatarsky - Spokesman

7 minutes ago
 US on Quest to Stem Rising Influence of Russia, Ch ..

US on Quest to Stem Rising Influence of Russia, China in Africa - Expert

7 minutes ago
 EU Preparing 2nd Support Package for Farmers Incur ..

EU Preparing 2nd Support Package for Farmers Incurring Losses Over Cheap Ukraini ..

7 minutes ago
 Life imprisonment awarded in murder case in Faisal ..

Life imprisonment awarded in murder case in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Oil market surges on shock output cuts

Oil market surges on shock output cuts

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.