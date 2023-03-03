UrduPoint.com

US To Announce New Ukraine Weapons Package Tomorrow, Mainly Including Ammo - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 01:20 AM

US to Announce New Ukraine Weapons Package Tomorrow, Mainly Including Ammo - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United States will announce tomorrow a new round of security assistance for Ukraine, including mainly ammunition for existing systems such as High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

"You'll see us tomorrow, just unilaterally, the US will have another round of assistance for Ukraine, and it will include mostly ammunitions and munitions that the Ukrainians will need for systems that they already have, like the HIMARS and the artillery," Kirby said during a press briefing.

