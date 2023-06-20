UrduPoint.com

US To Announce 'Robust' Aid Package For Ukraine On Wednesday - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 06:00 PM

US to Announce 'Robust' Aid Package for Ukraine on Wednesday - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The United States will announce a new "robust" package of military aid for Ukraine tomorrow, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"President Biden said from the outset of Russia's aggression against Ukraine that we would stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and both of our countries (the US and UK) are deeply committed to that and we will continue to deliver on that commitment, including through a new robust US assistance package that I'll be able to announce tomorrow," Blinken said during a joint press conference with his UK counterpart, James Cleverly, in London.

