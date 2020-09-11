UrduPoint.com
US To Announce Sanctions Against Belarus Officials In 'Few Days' - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:06 PM

US to Announce Sanctions Against Belarus Officials in 'Few Days' - State Department

The United States plans shortly to announce sanctions against Belarusian officials responsible for a violent crackdown on protests in the country and election fraud, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The United States plans shortly to announce sanctions against Belarusian officials responsible for a violent crackdown on protests in the country and election fraud, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun told reporters on Friday.

"In a few short days, we will be able to speak more definitely about the sanctions," Biegun said during a phone briefing through a Russian-language interpreter.

The United States plans sanctions in coordination with the European Union, he added.

Biegun said that initial sanctions will target officials and will likely involve visa restrictions. Economic measures are also possible, though, as he admitted, they can hurt indiscriminately the Belarusian people.

Biegun refused to speculate on the possibility of sanctioning Russia for its support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

