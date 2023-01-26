US to Announce Sanctions Against Russia Over Opposition Activist Kara-Murza - State Dept.

The United States will shortly impose additional sanctions against Russia over the detention of Russian journalist and opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States will shortly impose additional sanctions against Russia over the detention of Russian journalist and opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"We are not only going to get you an answer, we are going to get you Magnitsky sanctions in very short order," Nuland said.