MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States will announce later this week new sanctions against individuals and companies that are connected to Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

"And I will share that later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia's war machine," Biden said in a statement, published by the White House.