US to Announce Sanctions on Haiti Gangs, Security Package Planned - Senior Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Biden administration will announce new sanctions and visa restrictions on lawbreakers in Haiti and is working on a package of security assistance but is steering clear of sending its own troops there, senior Biden administration officials said during a telephone briefing on Wednesday.

"We are sending a message that those sending support to Haitian gangs and drug trafficking are not welcome in the United States. We intend to announce additional sanctions in the days and months to come," a senior official said. "The visa restrictions, that is something we are putting in place immediately. Once they are in place, they will be there in perpetuity."

Another official told the briefing that the US government wanted to send fuel aid to the country and help it fight the ongoing cholera epidemic.

"We are looking for an increase in security aid trying to address fuel shortages widely. (However) I am not going to preview the details. ... Violence is linked to political instability in the country preventing the delivery of humanitarian assistance. We are treading very carefully to make sure we are doing the right thing," the official said.

The United States will review Haiti's request for foreign assistance to alleviate the precarious humanitarian and security situation, as the Caribbean nation struggles to respond to civil unrest and gang violence, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Saturday.