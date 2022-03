US to Announce Sanctions Thursday Against Russian Political, Business Figures - Sullivan

The United States on Thursday will announce a new package of sanctions against Russian political figures, businessmen, and entities due to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The United States on Thursday will announce a new package of sanctions against Russian political figures, businessmen, and entities due to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

