US To Announce Support For India Becoming Part Of Mineral Security Partnership - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington will announce its support for India to become a member of the Mineral Security Partnership led by the US State Department, a senior administration official told reporters.

"On critical minerals and mineral security, the United States will announce its support for India becoming a member of the mineral security partnership which is led by the US State Department," the US official said.

The US-led initiative, according to the US official, strengthens the critical mineral supply chain.

Earlier this month, the United States and United Kingdom, as part of a new economic framework between the two countries, will immediately launch negotiations to develop a critical minerals agreement.

The United States has sought to diversify and secure its supply chains for rare earth minerals considering it is crucial for the electric vehicle industry and China dominates the market for mining critical minerals.

