WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The State Department will announce on Wednesday the appointment of two officials to lead US efforts to defend the rights of Afghan women and girls under the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), NBC news reported.

Rina Amiri will be named as special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights. She served as senior adviser to the US special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan during the administration of Barack Obama.

Stephenie Foster, another veteran official, will be appointed senior adviser for women and girls issues, becoming a part of the team working on Afghan relocation efforts.

The report comes a day after Taliban opened fire on protesters in Kabul near a building that housed the ministry of women's affairs in the past.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in August, causing economic disarray and food shortages pushing the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

In early December, the leadership of the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan issued a decree on women's rights, saying that women have the right to choose their own destiny, but rights to employment and education were not mentioned.