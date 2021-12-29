UrduPoint.com

US To Announce Two Appointments In Charge Of Afghan Women's Rights - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 08:04 PM

US to Announce Two Appointments in Charge of Afghan Women's Rights - Reports

The State Department will announce on Wednesday the appointment of two officials to lead US efforts to defend the rights of Afghan women and girls under the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), NBC News reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The State Department will announce on Wednesday the appointment of two officials to lead US efforts to defend the rights of Afghan women and girls under the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), NBC news reported.

Rina Amiri will be named as special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights. She served as senior adviser to the US special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan during the administration of Barack Obama.

Stephenie Foster, another veteran official, will be appointed senior adviser for women and girls issues, becoming a part of the team working on Afghan relocation efforts.

The report comes a day after Taliban opened fire on protesters in Kabul near a building that housed the ministry of women's affairs in the past.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in August, causing economic disarray and food shortages pushing the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

In early December, the leadership of the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan issued a decree on women's rights, saying that women have the right to choose their own destiny, but rights to employment and education were not mentioned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Fire Barack Obama United Nations Education Ascension Lead August December Women Employment

Recent Stories

France tops 200,000 daily Covid cases in new recor ..

France tops 200,000 daily Covid cases in new record: minister

3 minutes ago
 Zakharova Comments on Estonia's Refusal to Issue V ..

Zakharova Comments on Estonia's Refusal to Issue Visa to RIA Novosti Corresponde ..

3 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of illegal detention of citizen

IGP takes notice of illegal detention of citizen

3 minutes ago
 German Minister Speaks Against Patent Waiver for C ..

German Minister Speaks Against Patent Waiver for COVID-19 Vaccines

5 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko Conclude Nearly 3-Hour Talks

Putin, Lukashenko Conclude Nearly 3-Hour Talks

5 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi, UK parliament member discuss bilateral ..

FM Qureshi, UK parliament member discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.