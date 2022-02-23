UrduPoint.com

US To Announce Wednesday It Will Allow Sanctioning Company Building Nord Stream 2- Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 08:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Biden administration will announce later on Wednesday that it will allow sanctioning the company that is building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline - Nord Stream 2 AG - as well as the company's chief executive officer, CNN reported citing administration officials.

The Biden administration is rescinding its national security waiver after it blocked such sanctions last year, the report cited the officials as saying.

>