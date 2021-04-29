US To Apply Pressure If Foreign Forces Do Not Withdraw From Libya - Pentagon Official

The US will apply pressure to those countries that will not withdraw its forces from Libya as the international agreement requires, Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, said during the Atlantic Council discussion on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The US will apply pressure to those countries that will not withdraw its forces from Libya as the international agreement requires, Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, said during the Atlantic Council discussion on Thursday.

"In the case of Libya, we continue to watch, we continue to speak in terms of the absolute necessity for all foreign forces to withdraw, which is what the international agreement is at this point. And, you know, we will be prepared to continue to apply pressure if that does not happen," Cooper said.