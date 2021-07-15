UrduPoint.com
US To Appoint New Envoy For Religious Freedom In Weeks - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

US to Appoint New Envoy for Religious Freedom in Weeks - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United States will soon appoint an envoy for international religious freedom in near future, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We are looking forward to appointing an ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom in the coming weeks.

We will continue to work closely with civil society organizations to combat all forms of religiously motivated hatred," Blinken said at the International Religious Freedom summit in Washington.

Religious freedom is co-equal with other human rights, he added.

"When that freedom is jeopardized, the others are too," he said.

Blinken underscored that religious freedom represents a vital component of US diplomacy.

