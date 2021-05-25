US to Assess Next Steps on Ryanair Incident With Partners - White House

The Biden administration has a process in place for classifying the Ryanair incident, but it is currently in close coordination with partnering nations to assess the next steps in response to the matter, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Biden administration has a process in place for classifying the Ryanair incident, but it is currently in close coordination with partnering nations to assess the next steps in response to the matter, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"There certainly is a process about classifying, what it looks like from our standpoint," Psaki said during a press briefing. "I'll also say an important part of our effort is to coordinate closely with our partners around the world, so we've been in touch with them over the last period of time and will continue to be as we assess next steps."