US to Assess Potential Offshore Wind Opportunities in Gulf of Mexico - Interior Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The Biden administration is going to study opportunities to boost clean and renewable energy development in the Gulf of Mexico and generate thousands of new jobs there, the US Interior Department said in a release on Tuesday.

"The Department of the Interior today announced its intent to assess potential opportunities to advance clean energy development on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf (OCS)," the release said.

The move was part of the Biden administration's goal to create thousands of jobs through the deployment of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by the end of this decade, the release explained.

"We know that offshore wind development has the potential to create tens of thousands of good-paying, union jobs across the nation. This is an important first step to see what role the Gulf may play in this exciting frontier." Secretary of Energy Deb Haaland said in the release.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will publish a request for interest in the Federal Register on Friday to assess interest in potential offshore wind development in the OCS focused on offshore regions of the states of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, the release added.