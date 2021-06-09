UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Assess Potential Offshore Wind Opportunities In Gulf Of Mexico - Interior Dept.

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

US to Assess Potential Offshore Wind Opportunities in Gulf of Mexico - Interior Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The Biden administration is going to study opportunities to boost clean and renewable energy development in the Gulf of Mexico and generate thousands of new jobs there, the US Interior Department said in a release on Tuesday.

"The Department of the Interior today announced its intent to assess potential opportunities to advance clean energy development on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf (OCS)," the release said.

The move was part of the Biden administration's goal to create thousands of jobs through the deployment of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by the end of this decade, the release explained.

"We know that offshore wind development has the potential to create tens of thousands of good-paying, union jobs across the nation. This is an important first step to see what role the Gulf may play in this exciting frontier." Secretary of Energy Deb Haaland said in the release.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will publish a request for interest in the Federal Register on Friday to assess interest in potential offshore wind development in the OCS focused on offshore regions of the states of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, the release added.

Related Topics

Mexico May Jobs

Recent Stories

PTI Government took initiatives to upgrade Railway ..

35 minutes ago

PML-N responsible for irregularities in PIA, PSM, ..

38 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's app ..

39 minutes ago

Congress Should Authorize IRS to Collect Informati ..

39 minutes ago

US Says Iran's Blocking of IAEA Monitoring Will Co ..

39 minutes ago

Guterres Takes Note of UN Court Decision to Affirm ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.