UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Assess Security Risks Of Transformer Imports - Commerce Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:20 AM

US to Assess Security Risks of Transformer Imports - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The United States is conducting an investigation to determine if imports of power transformers and related products pose a natural security threat to the nation, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

"US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced he will initiate an investigation into whether laminations for stacked cores for incorporation into transformers, stacked and wound cores for incorporation into transformers, electrical transformers, and transformer regulators are being imported into the United States in such quantities or under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security," the statement said on Monday.

The Commerce Department said an assured domestic supply of these products is needed so the US can handle large power disruptions affecting critical infrastructure and defense industrial production capabilities.

The Trump administration is launching the probe under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 - the same law used to justify steel tariffs.

Related Topics

Trump Same United States Commerce

Recent Stories

Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople supports ca ..

1 hour ago

Lebanese President supports call to pray for huamn ..

1 hour ago

Campaign launched under Sheikha Fatima&#039;s patr ..

3 hours ago

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

3 hours ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

4 hours ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.