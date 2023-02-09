US to Assess Strategic Approach While Learning More About Chinese Balloons - Pentagon

The United States will assess its overall posture and strategic approach as it learns more about the Chinese surveillance balloons, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs Melissa Daltons said in a congressional hearing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The United States will assess its overall posture and strategic approach as it learns more about the Chinese surveillance balloons, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs Melissa Daltons said in a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"As we learn more about these balloons, their global activities, as we are able to assess the collection capabilities of this particular high altitude balloon through the recovery efforts, we are going to be assessing our overall posture and disposition and strategic approach," Dalton told the US Senate Appropriations Committee.