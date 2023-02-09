UrduPoint.com

US To Assess Strategic Approach While Learning More About Chinese Balloons - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 09:51 PM

US to Assess Strategic Approach While Learning More About Chinese Balloons - Pentagon

The United States will assess its overall posture and strategic approach as it learns more about the Chinese surveillance balloons, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs Melissa Daltons said in a congressional hearing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The United States will assess its overall posture and strategic approach as it learns more about the Chinese surveillance balloons, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs Melissa Daltons said in a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"As we learn more about these balloons, their global activities, as we are able to assess the collection capabilities of this particular high altitude balloon through the recovery efforts, we are going to be assessing our overall posture and disposition and strategic approach," Dalton told the US Senate Appropriations Committee.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate China Dalton United States

Recent Stories

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late ..

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late Sheikha Mariam Al Falasi

10 minutes ago
 'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon Afte ..

'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon After Downing of Chinese Balloon-U ..

8 minutes ago
 SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: e ..

SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: experts

8 minutes ago
 Government College University (GCU) confers life-t ..

Government College University (GCU) confers life-time achievement award on Dr. K ..

5 minutes ago
 Minister Ahsan Iqbal directs to resolve issues of ..

Minister Ahsan Iqbal directs to resolve issues of scholars under 'US-Pakistan Kn ..

5 minutes ago
 Cabinet members sign condolence book at Turkish em ..

Cabinet members sign condolence book at Turkish embassy

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.