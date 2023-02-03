UrduPoint.com

US To Assess When Time Right For Blinken's China Trip, Maintain Contacts - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 09:51 PM

US to Assess When Time Right for Blinken's China Trip, Maintain Contacts - State Dept.

The United States will determine when conditions are right for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to travel to Beijing and will do so while communicating with Chinese counterparts, a senior State Department official said on Friday, after the top diplomat delayed his trip to Beijing over the balloon incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The United States will determine when conditions are right for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to travel to Beijing and will do so while communicating with Chinese counterparts, a senior State Department official said on Friday, after the top diplomat delayed his trip to Beijing over the balloon incident.

"The Secretary (Blinken) indicated that he would plan to travel to the PRC at the earliest opportunity when conditions allow. In the meantime, we will maintain open lines of communication with the PRC to address our concerns about this ongoing incident, and to responsibly manage the competition between our countries" the senior official said.

The official added that under current conditions, it wouldn't be constructive to visit Beijing since it would considerably "narrow" the discussion agenda.

Related Topics

China Visit Beijing United States Top

Recent Stories

Belgium plans to extend life of three nuclear reac ..

Belgium plans to extend life of three nuclear reactors

57 seconds ago
 Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) ..

Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) to observe day of mourning on ..

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan and Chairman Quetta Dev ..

Chief Minister Balochistan and Chairman Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Mir A ..

5 minutes ago
 Ireland's Public Debt Per Capita One of World's La ..

Ireland's Public Debt Per Capita One of World's Largest in 2022 - Finance Minist ..

5 minutes ago
 Washington Confident of Assessment Chinese Balloon ..

Washington Confident of Assessment Chinese Balloon Violates US Sovereignty - Sta ..

5 minutes ago
 Bird flu detected in mammals but risk to humans lo ..

Bird flu detected in mammals but risk to humans low: experts

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.