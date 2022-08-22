US to Award Contract for 10 Switchblade 600 Drones for Ukraine Next Month - Reports

The US Army is planning to procure a research and development contract for ten Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones for Ukraine in the next 30 days almost half-a-year after Washington announced its commitment to supply them to Kiev, Defense News reported on Monday, citing the Defense Department

Since the commencement of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Washington has committed more than 700 Switchblade drones to Ukraine and reportedly has already sent about 100 of the Switchblade 300 lighter model.

Switchblade 600 weighs 50 Pounds, can fly more than 24 miles and linger for more than 40 minutes over a target before attacking it. The kamikaze drone is equipped with an anti-armor warhead and can attack larger targets, including tanks and armored vehicles, according to AeroVironment Inc., a California-based company that manufactures a range of unmanned and tactical missile systems.

Last week, President Joe Biden authorized an additional package of military assistance for Ukraine that includes five new types of military equipment not yet been delivered to Ukraine: 16 105mm howitzer artillery cannons, 15 ScanEagle reconnaissance drones, 1,500 tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) anti-tank missiles, 40 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) light vehicles and 2,000 anti-armor ammunition for the Carl Gustaf rifles.

The package will also include 1,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition for the high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS).

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense has said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.