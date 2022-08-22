UrduPoint.com

US To Award Contract For 10 Switchblade 600 Drones For Ukraine Next Month - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 09:50 PM

US to Award Contract for 10 Switchblade 600 Drones for Ukraine Next Month - Reports

The US Army is planning to procure a research and development contract for ten Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones for Ukraine in the next 30 days almost half-a-year after Washington announced its commitment to supply them to Kiev, Defense News reported on Monday, citing the Defense Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The US Army is planning to procure a research and development contract for ten Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones for Ukraine in the next 30 days almost half-a-year after Washington announced its commitment to supply them to Kiev, Defense news reported on Monday, citing the Defense Department.

Since the commencement of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Washington has committed more than 700 Switchblade drones to Ukraine and reportedly has already sent about 100 of the Switchblade 300 lighter model.

Switchblade 600 weighs 50 Pounds, can fly more than 24 miles and linger for more than 40 minutes over a target before attacking it. The kamikaze drone is equipped with an anti-armor warhead and can attack larger targets, including tanks and armored vehicles, according to AeroVironment Inc., a California-based company that manufactures a range of unmanned and tactical missile systems.

Last week, President Joe Biden authorized an additional package of military assistance for Ukraine that includes five new types of military equipment not yet been delivered to Ukraine: 16 105mm howitzer artillery cannons, 15 ScanEagle reconnaissance drones, 1,500 tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) anti-tank missiles, 40 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) light vehicles and 2,000 anti-armor ammunition for the Carl Gustaf rifles.

The package will also include 1,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition for the high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS).

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense has said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Army Ukraine Russia Washington Company Vehicles Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February From

Recent Stories

Gill's career-best 130 sets up India for Zimbabwe ..

Gill's career-best 130 sets up India for Zimbabwe whitewash

3 minutes ago
 1200 detoxicated drug addicts to rejoin families o ..

1200 detoxicated drug addicts to rejoin families on 25th

3 minutes ago
 PM's visit to Qatar to open new vistas of opportun ..

PM's visit to Qatar to open new vistas of opportunities: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ash ..

3 minutes ago
 Babar credits team effort to whitewash Netherlands ..

Babar credits team effort to whitewash Netherlands

3 minutes ago
 US on Visa Ban on Russians: Important to Draw Line ..

US on Visa Ban on Russians: Important to Draw Line Between People's, Government' ..

27 minutes ago
 PML-N workers are the real strength of the party: ..

PML-N workers are the real strength of the party: Mohabbat Awan

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.