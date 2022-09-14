US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev Gets Long Range Missiles - Antonov

The United States will be dragged into a military confrontation with Russia if Ukraine receives longer-range missiles or strikes Russian territory, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The United States will be dragged into a military confrontation with Russia if Ukraine receives longer-range missiles or strikes Russian territory, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"Of particular concern is the fact that for many months Ukraine has been soliciting the supply of ATACAMS operational-tactical missiles, which are designed to strike targets at a distance of up to 300 km (187 miles). If Kiev obtains such weapons, large Russian cities, as well as industrial and transport infrastructure facilities will fall into the area of possible destruction," Antonov said. "Such a scenario would mean direct involvement of the United States in a military confrontation with Russia."