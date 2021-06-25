US to Be in Coordination With EU on Arms Control Dialogue With Russia - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The United States will be in coordination with France and other EU partners regarding the arms control dialogue with Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"In any discussions we have with Russia on strategic stability, we will be in close coordination with France and other partners," Blinken said at a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The United States will not make any decisions on the matter without a consultation with Europeans, the secretary of state assured.