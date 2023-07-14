US to Be 'Overjoyed' if Black Sea Grain Initiative Extended - Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United States hopes that the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, will be extended before it expires next week, US Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler said on Thursday.

"We would be overjoyed for the Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended," Fowler said during a press briefing.

Fowler said it would be "quite unfortunate" not to expend the agreement just ahead of the harvesting season in Ukraine.

On July 22, 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations reached an agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The United Nations committed to facilitating Russia's food and fertilizer exports amid Western sanctions.

Moscow has since agreed to several extensions of the agreement, which is due to expire on July 17, but complained that the obligations toward Russia have not been fulfilled. In addition, Russia has said most of the grain goes to Western countries and only a very small amount reaches the countries with greatest need in the Third World.

In early June, the Russian Defense Ministry said a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv Region. The Kremlin said the attack would complicate an extension of the grain agreement.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has said he believes the agreement will be terminated on July 18.