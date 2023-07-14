Open Menu

US To Be 'Overjoyed' If Black Sea Grain Initiative Extended - Special Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US to Be 'Overjoyed' if Black Sea Grain Initiative Extended - Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United States hopes that the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, will be extended before it expires next week, US Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler said on Thursday.

"We would be overjoyed for the Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended," Fowler said during a press briefing.

Fowler said it would be "quite unfortunate" not to expend the agreement just ahead of the harvesting season in Ukraine.

On July 22, 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations reached an agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The United Nations committed to facilitating Russia's food and fertilizer exports amid Western sanctions.

Moscow has since agreed to several extensions of the agreement, which is due to expire on July 17, but complained that the obligations toward Russia have not been fulfilled. In addition, Russia has said most of the grain goes to Western countries and only a very small amount reaches the countries with greatest need in the Third World.

In early June, the Russian Defense Ministry said a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv Region. The Kremlin said the attack would complicate an extension of the grain agreement.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has said he believes the agreement will be terminated on July 18.

Related Topics

Attack World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Kharkiv United States June July From Agreement

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

49 minutes ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

1 hour ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

1 hour ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

1 hour ago
 Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

1 hour ago
Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

1 hour ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

1 hour ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

1 hour ago
 Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensio ..

Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensions: Putin

1 hour ago
 History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup ..

History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

1 hour ago
 Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam f ..

Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam for Meetings on Bilateral Ties ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World