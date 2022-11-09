US to Be 'Unapologetic' in Defending Ukraine During G20 Summit - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United States during the upcoming G20 summit in Bali will be "unapologetic" in defending Ukraine and calling out Russia for its special military operation, a senior US administration official said on Tuesday.

"We will be unapologetic in our defense of Ukraine, we will be unapologetic in calling out Russia for its brutal war," the official said during a press briefing when asked about the US agenda at the summit.

The official added that US President Joe Biden will begin his participation in the summit with a bilateral meeting with President of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

On November 3, the Foreign Ministry of Indonesia said only 17 countries have confirmed their attendance at the summit, which will take place on the island of Bali on November 15-16. Jakarta did not mention which countries had not yet confirmed their participation. Russia is yet to announce whether President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit. Meanwhile, Ukraine, whose representative was invited to the meeting even though the country is not a G20 member, said it would not participate in the summit if Putin were to attend.