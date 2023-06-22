Open Menu

US To Bear 'All Consequences' Unless It Undoes Biden's Dictator Comment About Xi - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 09:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States will bear "all consequences" if it does not undo the comments made by President Joe Biden characterizing his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as a dictator, the Chinese embassy in Washington said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"The Chinese government and people do not accept any political provocation against China's top leader and will resolutely respond. We urge the US side to immediately take earnest actions to undo the negative impact and honor its own commitments. Otherwise, it will have to bear all the consequences," the statement said on Thursday.

The comments made by Biden are an open political provocation that China strongly disapproves of, opposes and considers them irresponsible, the statement said.

Biden's remarks not only breached diplomatic etiquette and infringed on Beijing's political dignity, but also undermined mutual trust, the statement also said.

"With the latest irresponsible remarks about China's political system and top leader, people cannot help but question the sincerity of the US side," the statement added.

On Tuesday, Biden said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not have all the information about the incident involving a Chinese balloon that the United States shot down in February, adding that that was a "great embarrassment for dictators."

Biden's comments were made shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China seeking to improve bilateral relations.

