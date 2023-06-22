(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States will bear "all the consequences" unless it decides not to undo the comments made by President Joe Biden that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is a dictator, CNN reporter Kylie Atwood said on Thursday.

The comments are a political provocation against China's president, and the State Department and National Security Council have not distanced themselves from them, the reporter said via Twitter citing the Chinese embassy spokesperson.

The report added that Biden's latest irresponsible remarks on China's political system and president, make the Chinese side question the sincerity of their US counterparts.

On Tuesday, Biden said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not have all the information about the incident involving a Chinese balloon that the United States shot down in February, stating that it was a "great embarrassment for dictators."

Biden's comments were made shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China.