Open Menu

US To Bear 'All Consequences' Unless Undoes Biden's Dictator Comment On Xi - CNN Reporter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 08:00 PM

US to Bear 'All Consequences' Unless Undoes Biden's Dictator Comment on Xi - CNN Reporter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States will bear "all the consequences" unless it decides not to undo the comments made by President Joe Biden that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is a dictator, CNN reporter Kylie Atwood said on Thursday.

The comments are a political provocation against China's president, and the State Department and National Security Council have not distanced themselves from them, the reporter said via Twitter citing the Chinese embassy spokesperson.

The report added that Biden's latest irresponsible remarks on China's political system and president, make the Chinese side question the sincerity of their US counterparts.

On Tuesday, Biden said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not have all the information about the incident involving a Chinese balloon that the United States shot down in February, stating that it was a "great embarrassment for dictators."

Biden's comments were made shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China.

Related Topics

China Twitter United States February Dictator All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

20 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

15 minutes ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

15 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

15 minutes ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

15 minutes ago
PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

16 minutes ago
 RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid u ..

RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid ul Azha

14 minutes ago
 Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May ..

Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May 9 riots trial case

14 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tola

14 minutes ago
 Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP fiel ..

Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP field

14 minutes ago
 Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG F ..

Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG Faisalabad Development Authorit ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World